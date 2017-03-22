Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (GCG) Director Acquires C$19,200.00 in Stock

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) Director Edward Thomas Mcdermott purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.00 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) remained flat at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $726.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.19. Guardian Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $28.07.

Your IP Address:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a Canada-based financial services company. The Company serves the wealth management needs of a range of clients. It operates through three segments: institutional and private wealth investment management; financial advisory, which includes an insurance managing general agency (MGA), a mutual fund dealer and a securities dealer (together, the Dealers), and corporate activities and investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.