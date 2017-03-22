Greene King Spon (GKNGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greene King Spon (NASDAQ:GKNGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Greene King plc is a pub retailer and brewer. The Company operates managed, tenanted, leased and franchised pubs, restaurants and hotels, including brands, such as Hungry Horse, Chef & Brewer, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns and its Greene King locals estate. It operates primarily in England, Wales and Scotland. Greene King plc is headquartered in Bury St. Edmunds. “

Shares of Greene King Spon (NASDAQ:GKNGY) remained flat at $16.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Greene King Spon has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. The company’s market cap is $2602.67 billion.

