Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE:GXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Great Plains Energy Incorporated engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to customers located in all or portions of numerous counties in western Missouri and eastern Kansas. Customers include residences, commercial firms, and industrials, municipalities and other electric utilities. “

Separately, Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Plains Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) traded down 0.17% on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. 703,067 shares of the company traded hands. Great Plains Energy has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Great Plains Energy had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Plains Energy will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Great Plains Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. TrueNorth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Plains Energy during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company does not own or operate any assets other than the stock of its subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO).

