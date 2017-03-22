Gores Group, Llc Sells 2,600,000 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Stock

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) major shareholder Gores Group, Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) opened at 22.35 on Wednesday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.48.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $747.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.82 million. BMC Stock Holdings had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMCH. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BMC Stock Holdings in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on BMC Stock Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

About BMC Stock Holdings

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, formerly Stock Building Supply Holdings, Inc, is a diversified lumber and building materials (LBM) distributor and solutions provider that sells to construction and repair and remodeling contractors. The Company’s operating segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, West and Mountain West divisions.

