Good Energy Group Plc (GOOD) Receives Buy Rating from Investec

Investec reissued their buy rating on shares of Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on the stock.

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) traded down 1.72% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 257.00. 1,001 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.03. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 37.40 million. Good Energy Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 198.27 and a 12-month high of GBX 285.00.

Good Energy Group Plc Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding and management company. The principal activities of its subsidiaries are the purchase, generation and sale of electricity from renewable sources; the sale of gas; services relating to micro-renewable generation, and the development of new electricity generation sites.

