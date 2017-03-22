Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Upgraded to Hold by Vetr Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $231.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GS. Macquarie raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $210.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.94.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) traded down 3.77% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.00. 5,660,889 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.54. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $138.20 and a 12-month high of $255.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.26. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm earned $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post $19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Pablo J. Salame sold 16,185 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $3,887,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,133 shares in the company, valued at $35,099,685.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 32,325 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $8,083,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,167.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $30,926,594. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, which include advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and risk management.

