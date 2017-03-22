Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) a €83.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) received a €83.00 ($89.25) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($109.68) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($89.25) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.40 ($95.05).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) opened at 81.663 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €84.93 and its 200-day moving average is €82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of €53.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.750. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a one year low of €63.42 and a one year high of €91.67.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

