Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc restated their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, National Securities cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) traded down 0.68% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,933 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $908.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc, formerly Goldman Sachs Liberty Harbor Capital, LLC, is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

