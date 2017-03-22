Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (GOM) Director Acquires C$17,000.00 in Stock

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (TSE:GOM) Director Wolfgang Wiese acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

Wolfgang Wiese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Wolfgang Wiese acquired 50,000 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Wolfgang Wiese sold 45,000 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$15,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Wolfgang Wiese sold 4,000 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$1,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Wolfgang Wiese acquired 88,000 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$24,640.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Wolfgang Wiese acquired 87,000 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$24,360.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Wolfgang Wiese acquired 60,000 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$15,600.00.

