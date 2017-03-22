Global Payments Inc (GPN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded up 0.73% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.82. 217,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $817.20 million for the quarter. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,752 shares in the company, valued at $24,460,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $299,614.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,965 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,640. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $935,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $444,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 358.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

