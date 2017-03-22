Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NDAQ:GBT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBT. Instinet initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NDAQ:GBT) traded up 5.10% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 707,218 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66 billion.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company’s segment is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders.

