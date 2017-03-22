G&K Services Inc (GK) Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of G&K Services Inc (NASDAQ:GK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.19% of G&K Services worth $41,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of G&K Services during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of G&K Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G&K Services during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G&K Services during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G&K Services during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G&K Services Inc (NASDAQ:GK) opened at 97.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76. G&K Services Inc has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

G&K Services (NASDAQ:GK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. G&K Services had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. G&K Services’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G&K Services Inc will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. G&K Services’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G&K Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

G&K Services Company Profile

G&K Services, Inc is a service-focused provider of branded uniform and facility services programs. The Company provides a range of workwear and protective safety apparel through rental and direct purchase programs. The Company also supplies various facility products and services, including floor mats, towels, mops, restroom hygiene products, and first aid supplies.

