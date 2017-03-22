Gilles Gerard Ouellette Sells 38,412 Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) insider Gilles Gerard Ouellette sold 38,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.50, for a total transaction of C$3,860,406.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) opened at 98.65 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $77.08 and a one year high of $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. CSFB raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$100.00.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

