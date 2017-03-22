General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Downgraded to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.76.

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) traded down 1.4669% on Tuesday, hitting $58.8834. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,578 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.9878 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $72.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills will post $3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,941.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $297,782,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in General Mills by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

