General Electric Company (GE) Position Lowered by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 29.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $33.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Your IP Address:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.17 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

In other General Electric Company news, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.63 per share, with a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,269.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $4,719,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,842,090.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric Company

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.