General Electric Company (GE) Given “Positive” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays PLC set a $36.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr raised General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.83 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair set a $35.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded up 0.48% on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. 17,059,705 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business earned $33.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 billion. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.86%. General Electric Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Your IP Address:

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,269.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $4,719,608.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 738,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,842,090.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,383,193,000. Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust purchased a new stake in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,590,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 848.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,458,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,626,000 after buying an additional 13,828,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,567,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,139,000 after buying an additional 10,321,746 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at $177,435,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric Company

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.