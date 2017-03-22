General Dynamics Co. (GD) Upgraded to Hold at Vetr Inc.

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $183.78 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

GD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) traded down 1.71% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.69. 1,266,500 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.24. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $127.74 and a 52-week high of $194.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.10. The business earned $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post $9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 39,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $7,174,401.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,374,654.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 5,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $988,008.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,152.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $10,102,224. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cobiz Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cobiz Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

