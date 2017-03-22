Geir Olsen Purchases 143,000 Shares of Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Stock

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director Geir Olsen acquired 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) opened at 32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. Pra Group Inc has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $155.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pra Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,752,000 after buying an additional 161,570 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pra Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pra Group by 152.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pra Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pra Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group), formerly Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc, is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and collection of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. Its business focuses upon the acquisition, collection, and processing of both unpaid and normal-course accounts receivable originally owed to credit grantors, government entities and others.

