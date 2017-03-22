Gastar Exploration Inc Expected to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (GST)

Gastar Exploration Inc (ARCA:GST) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gastar Exploration in a report issued on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Separately, Williams Capital cut shares of Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Gastar Exploration (ARCA:GST) opened at 1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The stock’s market capitalization is $205.63 million. Gastar Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

