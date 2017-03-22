Gary B. Sutherland Sells 2,800 Shares of Pacific Insight Electronics Corp (PIH) Stock

Pacific Insight Electronics Corp (TSE:PIH) Director Gary B. Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$23,240.00.

Pacific Insight Electronics Corp (TSE:PIH) traded up 1.15% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 1,475 shares of the company were exchanged. Pacific Insight Electronics Corp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Pacific Insight Electronics Corp Company Profile

Pacific Insight Electronics Corp. is an electronic solutions provider to the automotive, commercial and specialty vehicle markets. The Company provides planning, design and manufacture of electronic solutions for the transportation industry. It sells its products and services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors in the United States, Canada and various other countries.

