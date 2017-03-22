Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA) Price Target Increased to GBX 585 by Analysts at Investec

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) had its target price boosted by Investec from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 585 ($7.22) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) traded down 0.63% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 475.00. 15,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Gamma Communications PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 363.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 532.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 486.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 480.30. The firm’s market cap is GBX 431.30 million.

Your IP Address:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications PLC’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

About Gamma Communications PLC

Gamma Communications plc (Gamma) is a technology-based provider communication services to the United Kingdom business market. The Company operates through two segments: Indirect and Direct. The Indirect segment sells Gamma’s traditional and new products and services to channel partners. The Direct segment sells Gamma’s traditional and new products and services to end users in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), enterprise and public sectors together with an associated service wrap.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.