GameStop Corp. (GME) Receives Buy Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Loop Capital currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on GameStop Corp. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Bank of America Corp restated a buy rating on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GameStop Corp. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.97.

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,844 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from GameStop Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. GameStop Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, Director Stephanie M. Shern sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $90,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $246,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in GameStop Corp. by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GameStop Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GameStop Corp. by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in GameStop Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, National Planning Corp acquired a new position in GameStop Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About GameStop Corp.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

