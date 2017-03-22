Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $10,392,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 71.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 111.75 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $176.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company earned $14.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post $5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen and Company set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $651,000 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

