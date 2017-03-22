Galliford Try plc (GFRD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 32 on April 6th

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) opened at 1583.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.30 billion. Galliford Try plc has a one year low of GBX 739.86 and a one year high of GBX 1,592.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,502.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,343.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price objective on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Galliford Try plc to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,380 ($17.04) to GBX 1,388 ($17.14) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Galliford Try plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,461.37 ($18.05).

Galliford Try plc Company Profile

Galliford Try plc is a United Kingdom-based house building and construction company. The Company operates through six segments: Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, PPP Investments and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale throughout England.

