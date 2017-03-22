Galapagos NV (GLPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

GLPG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos NV in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos NV in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos NV in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Galapagos NV in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) traded up 3.13% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.49. 99,619 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. Galapagos NV has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $82.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos NV by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Galapagos NV by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos NV by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based biotechnology company. The Company’s activities are divided into two operating divisions: Research and Development (R & D) and Services. The R & D division is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. The Services division, offers target-to-drug discovery products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and to patient foundations, encompassing target discovery and validation, screening and drug discovery through to delivery of pre-clinical candidates.

