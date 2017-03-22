FY2021 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Raised by Analyst

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.82.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.52. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 78.67%. The firm earned $167.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIW. Wood & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) traded down 0.26% on Monday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 87,900 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

In related news, COO Theodore J. Klinck sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $94,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $962,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,141.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 36.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

