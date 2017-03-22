FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Omeros Co. Issued By Wedbush (OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Omeros in a research note issued on Monday. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $5.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

OMER has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) traded up 2.34% on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 212,477 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Omeros has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company’s market cap is $498.69 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Omeros by 2.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 270,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Omeros by 14.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 55,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 30.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. The Company’s marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement.

