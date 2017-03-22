FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fibrocell Science Inc (FCSC) Lowered by Griffin Securities

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) – Analysts at Griffin Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fibrocell Science in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Griffin Securities analyst K. Markey now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Fibrocell Science’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

FCSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Fibrocell Science in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fibrocell Science in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fibrocell Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.89.

Your IP Address:

Shares of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) traded up 2.147% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.951. The stock had a trading volume of 23,713 shares. The firm’s market cap is $28.67 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Fibrocell Science has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fibrocell Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 272.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Fibrocell Science worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc is an autologous cell and gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing localized therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissue and joints. Its product candidate, azficel-T, is in development to treat patients suffering from vocal cord scarring that is either idiopathic or age-related.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.