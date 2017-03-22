FY2020 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Cut by Analyst (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Your IP Address:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) traded down 2.647% during trading on Monday, hitting $1.655. The stock had a trading volume of 870,467 shares. The firm’s market cap is $137.32 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the third quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc, is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The Company has three drugs in development: Firdapse, CPP-109 and CPP-115.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.