FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bombardier, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (BBD)

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bombardier in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

About Bombardier

