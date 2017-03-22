Francesca's Holdings Corp (FRAN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Mizuho

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRAN. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. FBR & Co reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Francesca's Holdings Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) traded down 1.97% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,194 shares. The firm has a market cap of $581.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.77 million. Francesca's Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Francesca's Holdings Corp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 75.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 751,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 444.8% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at $426,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Francesca's Holdings Corp Company Profile

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.