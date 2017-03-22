Francesca's Holdings Corp (FRAN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wedbush

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) had its price target reduced by Wedbush to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Francesca's Holdings Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Francesca's Holdings Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.92.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) traded down 1.97% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,194 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.77. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.77 million. Francesca's Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Francesca's Holdings Corp will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Francesca's Holdings Corp Company Profile

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

