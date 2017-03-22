Foxtons Group Plc Unspon (FXTGY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foxtons Group Plc Unspon (NASDAQ:FXTGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Foxtons Group Plc Unspon (NASDAQ:FXTGY) traded down 2.09% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares. Foxtons Group Plc Unspon has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $321.28 million and a P/E ratio of 16.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

