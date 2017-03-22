Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) traded up 0.87% on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 141,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm’s market capitalization is $174.10 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Your IP Address:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortress Biotech stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Fortress Biotech worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, formerly Coronado Biosciences, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is involved in the development of immunotherapy agents for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its sole product candidate is CNDO-109. The Company is also focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.