Forterra Inc (FRTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

FRTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) traded down 3.87% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 86,950 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 91.40. Forterra has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,846,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

