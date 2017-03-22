Fmr LLC Sells 259,526 Shares of Leucadia National Corp. (LUK)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,526 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Leucadia National Corp. worth $48,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corp. by 435.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 1,211,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corp. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,544,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,175,000 after buying an additional 1,169,414 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corp. by 246.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,601,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after buying an additional 1,139,694 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leucadia National Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $18,471,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corp. by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after buying an additional 471,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) opened at 25.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. Leucadia National Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Leucadia National Corp. had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leucadia National Corp. will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Leucadia National Corp.’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

LUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Leucadia National Corp. from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leucadia National Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $4,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,792,687 shares in the company, valued at $44,584,125.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Leucadia National Corp. Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value creation to maximize shareholder value. The Company’s financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC (investment banking and capital markets), Leucadia Asset Management (asset management), Berkadia (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM (a publicly traded company providing online foreign exchange trading), HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) (a publicly traded real estate company) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance).

