Fmr LLC Sells 1,222,687 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222,687 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.27% of Vista Outdoor worth $49,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,353,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 67,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) opened at 20.73 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. The company’s market cap is $1.18 billion.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company earned $654 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post $2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Forward View lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Mark W. Deyoung purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,830.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Keller purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $658,140 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets.

