Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,847,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,962,302 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.94% of AT&T worth $2,460,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,097,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,116,000 after buying an additional 7,784,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,909,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,255,000 after buying an additional 625,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,285,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,483,000 after buying an additional 2,770,539 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in AT&T by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,740,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,264,000 after buying an additional 1,129,450 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,545,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,774,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company earned $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Drexel Hamilton raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.31 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

