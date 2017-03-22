Fmr LLC Increases Position in RigNet Inc (RNET)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 11.97% of RigNet worth $49,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RigNet during the third quarter worth $146,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RigNet during the third quarter worth $216,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP increased its position in RigNet by 5.4% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in RigNet by 23.8% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in RigNet by 37.6% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 174,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) opened at 20.00 on Wednesday. RigNet Inc has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company’s market cap is $359.66 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. RigNet had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The firm earned $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RigNet Inc will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of RigNet in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc (RigNet) is a provider of digital technology solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company provides managed remote communications, managed services and collaborative applications, focusing on offshore and onshore drilling rigs, energy production facilities, and energy maritime. The Company operates through three segments: Eastern Hemisphere, Western Hemisphere and RigNet Systems Integration and Automation.

