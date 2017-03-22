Fmr LLC Has $49,476,000 Position in Lumos Networks Corp (LMOS)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumos Networks Corp (NASDAQ:LMOS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,167,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,719 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 13.44% of Lumos Networks Corp worth $49,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lumos Networks Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Lumos Networks Corp during the third quarter worth $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lumos Networks Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Lumos Networks Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lumos Networks Corp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Networks Corp (NASDAQ:LMOS) opened at 17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. Lumos Networks Corp has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $654.64 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMOS. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Lumos Networks Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Networks Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Lumos Networks Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Lumos Networks Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lumos Networks Corp from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Jr. Mccourt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,389.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Networks Corp

Lumos Networks Corp. is a fiber-based bandwidth infrastructure and service provider in the Mid-Atlantic region with a network of long-haul fiber, metro Ethernet and Ethernet rings located primarily in Virginia and West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky. The Company serves carrier, business and residential customers over its fiber network offering data, voice and Internet protocol (IP) services.

