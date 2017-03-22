Fmr LLC Has $48,323,000 Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,698,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.08% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia worth $48,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 54.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 686,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 242,035 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) opened at 10.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.64. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in the Brazilian State of Parana. The Company also provides telecommunications and other services. Its segments are Power generation and transmission (GET), Power distribution and sales (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS and Holding Company (HOL).

