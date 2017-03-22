Fmr LLC Has $47,999,000 Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)

Fmr LLC maintained its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company worth $47,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,918,000 after buying an additional 139,035 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 257,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) opened at 33.59 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $613.39 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had a negative net margin of 6,921.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company will post ($5.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LJPC. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO George F. Tidmarsh acquired 3,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $102,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,353,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,234,948.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lakhmir S. Chawla acquired 1,600 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,100 shares of company stock worth $175,165. Insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. It is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of its technologies and drug candidates for pharmaceutical products.

