Fmr LLC Acquires 535,331 Shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc (CLCD)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CLCD) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 535,331 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.85% of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals worth $48,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,156,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CLCD) opened at 46.525 on Wednesday. CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLCD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC lowered shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CoLucid Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Mathers sold 1,502 shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $52,239.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,970.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda C. Hogan sold 2,580 shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $90,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,327 shares of company stock valued at $224,385. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a Phase III clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a small molecule for the acute treatment of migraine headaches. Its product candidates address the needs of migraine patients, including those with cardiovascular risk factors or stable cardiovascular disease and those dissatisfied with existing therapies.

