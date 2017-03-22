Five Below Inc (FIVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Five Below, Inc. is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise for teen and pre-teen customers in the United States. The Company offers products all priced at $5 and below, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, which it refers to as worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Media, Crafts, Party, Candy and Seasonal. It offers a wide variety of merchandise that includes everything from sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room décor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, DVDs, iPhone accessories, novelty and seasonal items. Five Below, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.72 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded down 1.83% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 815,945 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. Five Below has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 311.0% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 72,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Five Below by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,784,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,478,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 73,572.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,038,000 after buying an additional 1,463,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Five Below by 45.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,191,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,307,000 after buying an additional 688,359 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

