FIG Partners Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Busey Co. (BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners dropped their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. FBR & Co cut shares of First Busey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) opened at 28.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. First Busey has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after buying an additional 50,013 shares during the period. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 775,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Busey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 89,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First Busey by 27.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 355,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 75,946 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation (First Busey) is a financial holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its branch network in downstate Illinois, St.

