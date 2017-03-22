Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,741,230.00 in Stock

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 1,273,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,741,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,424,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,053,408.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) opened at 4.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.32.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. This is an increase from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -130.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSC shares. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC set a $5.00 target price on Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the third quarter worth about $137,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 32.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 32.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

