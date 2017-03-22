FibroGen Inc (FGEN) CEO Sells $968,604.52 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 38,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $968,604.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,353,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,084,353.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) opened at 23.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.48 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 45.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post ($2.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,480,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,231,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is roxadustat (FG-4592). It is also engaged in developing products, such as FG-6874, FG-3019 and FG-5200.

