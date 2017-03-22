Fevertree Drinks PLC’s (FEVR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Investec

Investec reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($20.69) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Whitman Howard reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.44) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fevertree Drinks PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,700 ($21.00) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks PLC from GBX 1,325 ($16.36) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,518.75 ($18.76).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) traded down 4.80% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1427.00. The company had a trading volume of 955,030 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.64 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,391.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,132.97. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 592.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,545.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 4.71 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks PLC’s previous dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Fevertree Drinks PLC Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

