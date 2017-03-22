Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FEVR. Whitman Howard reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.44) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.82) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fevertree Drinks PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,700 ($21.00) target price for the company. Finally, Investec boosted their target price on Fevertree Drinks PLC from GBX 1,140 ($14.08) to GBX 1,300 ($16.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks PLC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,518.75 ($18.76).

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) traded down 4.80% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1427.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,030 shares. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 592.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,545.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.64 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,391.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,132.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.71 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks PLC’s previous dividend of $1.54. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Fevertree Drinks PLC Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

