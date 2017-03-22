FedEx Co. (FDX) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Credit Suisse Group AG

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $219.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $209.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Avondale Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.50 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.11.

Shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) opened at 191.84 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $201.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.27. FedEx had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business earned $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post $12.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 34,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.22, for a total transaction of $6,612,387.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,735,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Bronczek sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $7,016,490.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,080,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in FedEx by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

